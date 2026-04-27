He survived as a millionaire, so let’s meet Kaleb ‘cowboy’ Moon from Million Dollar Secret

He might have walked into Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret saying he’d just go with the flow, but Kaleb Moon actually proved he knew exactly what he was doing, so here’s who he really is.

Kaleb runs his own real estate business

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaleb Moon (@wkalebmoon)



Kaleb Moon is originally from Lead Hill, Arkansas, and has built a proper career in real estate over the years. According to his LinkedIn, he actually started out way back in 2004 working as a planner at Windstream, before eventually moving into property. By 2010, he had launched his own real estate business, Capstone 27 Realty, which basically set the foundation for everything that came after.

Over time, he expanded into multiple ventures, including Kade and Cate LLC, and later his own brand, Kaleb Moon Real Estate.

Right now, he’s the Owner and Broker of Kade and Cate Realty in Harrison, Arkansas, where he manages listings, works with clients, and oversees the day-to-day running of the business.

He didn’t think he’d stand out, but proved otherwise

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Kaleb was pretty honest about how he saw himself going into the game. He said in the trailer, “I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed… But I’m not that dumb.”

At first, he kept a low profile, but everything changed when he became the secret millionaire after Altie was eliminated. Instead of panicking, he actually made a bold move by telling Umeko, Kat, and Hunter the truth and brought them into an alliance to help him stay safe and complete his task. That decision worked really well for him.

He played a smart game

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Kaleb’s approach was very much about adapting as he went. He even said his plan was “to fly by the seat of my pants and adapt every second, minute and hour,” which is exactly what he did.

He used his power to eliminate players he didn’t trust, and also helped shift suspicion onto others, like Lauren T, to protect himself. At one point, he even caught Nick Pellecchia in the middle of a secret task, which confirmed to him that Nick was the next millionaire.

Family life means everything to him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaleb Moon (@wkalebmoon)



Outside of the show, Kaleb lives a much quieter life with his family. He’s been married to his wife Leslie for over two decades. They celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in 2025, and they have two children, Edden and Lauryn.

They live a peaceful farm life in Arkansas, surrounded by animals, including their dog Oaklyn, who’s basically part of the family.

From his Instagram, it’s clear that he enjoys working outdoors, spending time with his family, and just slowing things down away from the chaos of the show.

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