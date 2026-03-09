Has Dara Huang really quit Ladies of London: The New Reign after just two episodes?

Is she ever going to be coming back?

If you blinked during the Ladies of London: The New Reign premiere, you might have missed one of the fastest exits in Bravo history.

Architect and entrepreneur Dara Huang arrived on the reboot as part of the glamorous London social circle, and within two episodes, she was already dramatically walking away from the show.

Between rumours flying, friendships imploding, and one seriously chaotic dinner party, Dara ended up at the centre of the first major scandal of the season. But did she actually quit for good? And what really pushed her to step away from the cameras so quickly?

Dara really quit Ladies of London

Yes, at least based on what we all saw, Dara really did quit the show.

The moment happened during a tense dinner party she was hosting for the cast.

As the evening spiralled into accusations and gossip about things she allegedly said behind people’s backs, Dara stepped away from the table and told producers she didn’t think reality TV was for her, per TV Insider.

“I don’t think I’m made for this,” she said, adding that the situation just wasn’t “for me.”

But the scene became even more iconic (and chaotic) when Dara broke the fourth wall. At one point, she called “cut” multiple times while filming was still underway, something you almost never see on Bravo. It instantly made the moment feel bigger than normal reality TV drama, like she’d mentally checked out of the entire production.

She did return briefly to the table to explain herself, telling the group she thought she should “step out of being on this TV show” before leaving the dinner early.

The show later confirmed the exit with a dramatic on-screen message saying she had left the friend group. And just like that, one of the most talked-about cast members was gone after two episodes.

They may only be rumours, but some people are also speculating online via X that “Dara quit so fast, the producers had to use her casting tape to narrate her scenes because she surely refused to film confessionals.”

What about her friendships?

The biggest casualty of Dara’s short-lived time on the show may actually be her friendship with etiquette expert Myka Meier.

Before filming, the two women had been incredibly close, reportedly friends for more than two decades, with Myka even godmother to Dara’s son.

But the show quickly exposed cracks in that relationship. Early on, Dara seemed to downplay how close they were, while Myka spoke warmly about their long friendship. Then things got worse when fellow cast members revealed Dara had allegedly called Myka “cringe” and “tacky” behind her back.

At the dinner party confrontation, Dara initially denied saying those things. But a hot mic later caught her admitting she had made the comments. It was a moment that left Myka visibly upset.

Watching it back later was even harder for Myka. She said the situation was “heartbreaking” and admitted the friendship isn’t what it used to be, revealing the two women no longer speak, in an interview with Page Six.

