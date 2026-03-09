Day traders speak out against Alex on Love Is Blind as he claims he trades for a living

Alex couldn’t help but keep bragging that he does day trading on the side while appearing on Love Is Blind. He was recently dragged for charging $40 for a 17-second Cameo, and admitted he hasn’t lived in a home for over four years, but wants to trade full-time in Dubai.

One person who claims they’re familiar with day trading said: “My dad is in a Florida group of retirees that meet in Pandera Bread and talk about it every week lol. It’s to help supplement their social security checks. Very few day traders make enough to not have a day job.”

Another person who trades wrote in a Reddit thread: “I actually make money *most years* off of trading stocks, wouldn’t call myself a day trader anymore, but even when I was doing it full time, and in months I would make more than I make at a 9-5.”

Alex, the nomadic soccer coach who exclusively day trades the Australian dollar vs. the U.S. dollar, certainly has everything figured out #LoveIsBlind10 pic.twitter.com/jWuKTHOJQv — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) February 26, 2026

They added: “I would not under any circumstance tell people that is what I do for work. Day trading is gambling unless you actually know what you are doing and Alex clearly does not lol.” Essentially, Alex is a hobby trader, and only trades in Australian currency.

Someone else said in the thread: “I dabble in trading but don’t really do forex like what he is claiming to do. It appears if you shorted at the max and sold at the minimum, $50,000 you would have made about $900. That is one trade over the whole week.”

Yet another Love Is Blind viewer wrote: “My cousin used to day trade as his job. He was doing it straight up like a 9-5 job. He was at his computer all day doing this. You have to watch the market all day basically,” while another said Alex worked with them doing tech sales.

