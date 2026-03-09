Ashley admits she felt like she was oversexualised in her Love Is Blind edit

Ashley has spoken about the edit she got whilst on Love Is Blind, admitting she felt like she was oversexualised.

Appearing on The Viall Files, Ashley spoke out about how she was portrayed on the show as well as the things she wished viewers could have seen more of it whilst she was in the pods.

When asked about how she felt about being shown to constantly talk about sexual topics, Ashley commented: “It is very much me, I do say these things, I am a very sexual person and my friends with all tell you that. And I think that’s important for every woman to have, and I think it’s okay to share that. I don’t love that it was everything.”

She continued: “I felt like everything I said was like a little middle school boy joking around , but I do very much have those conversations with my girlfriends. I do want the audience to see a little more of me, you meet my family and they are everything to me.

“My brother is my best friend, my dad I’m literally his twin, and my mum and dad’s relationship is the foundation that I want for my relationship. So I really do wish that had been shown a lot more in the pods, because me and Alex really did relate a lot more with that. Especially our grandparents, I was so close with mine as was Alex, but instead the first episode is just me being like, ‘sex!'”

