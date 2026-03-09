Erm, it turns out Viktor and Maria appeared on another reality show together before Blue Therapy

True reality TV stans know there’s nothing better than spotting a familiar face and immediately going, wait… where do I know them from?

That’s exactly the vibe with Blue Therapy couple Viktor and Maria, who definitely stand out on Netflix’s latest relationship series.

Their sessions are packed with tension, honesty and that very relatable “so… where is this actually going?” relationship chat.

But while Blue Therapy might feel like their big breakout moment to some, it turns out this wasn’t their first time putting their romance on screen.

Viktor and Maria appear on Blue Therapy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viktor and Ria (@riaandviktor)

Viktor and Maria are one of the seven couples featured in Netflix’s Blue Therapy, the relationship series led by therapist Karen Doherty.

On the show, their main issue is painfully clear from the start: Maria wants marriage, while Viktor is much more hesitant about taking that next step.

The pair are among the central couples in season one, and they’d already been together for around seven years when filming took place.

Maria said she saw promise rings from Viktor as signs that a proposal was coming eventually, while Viktor viewed them very differently.

Their Blue Therapy storyline ends up digging into way more than just “will he or won’t he,” touching on vulnerability, family tensions and whether their timelines actually line up.

As for where they are now, they do still appear to be together.

They appear to still in a relationship after the show, and the couple celebrated their eighth anniversary on February 15, 2026, on their shared social media. Based on that timeline, it also lines up that they likely started dating in 2018.

So, no, Blue Therapy didn’t mark the end for them, but it also doesn’t look like there’s been a confirmed proposal yet either!

They were also on Bad Boyfriends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viktor | Blue Therapy (@viktorgofficial)

Before Blue Therapy, Viktor and Maria had already appeared together on Olivia Attwood’s ITV2 reality show Bad Boyfriends.

Heart’s cast reveal for the 2024 series listed them as “Couple seven,” with Viktor, then 27, described as a music teacher from Bulgaria living in Essex, and Maria, then 23, as an influencer marketing manager from Essex.

And the reason they were cast? Very on-brand, actually. In the Heart profile, Maria described Viktor as a “commitment-phobe” and said she wanted to “get the wheels turning in his head to realise marriage is big and it needs to happen!”

So yes, the exact same issue driving their Blue Therapy story was already front and centre on Bad Boyfriends too. That really makes their Netflix appearance feel less random and more like the next chapter in a very public relationship journey.

Bad Boyfriends had a very different setup, with ITV saying the series followed eight unsuspecting boyfriends flown to a Greek island before being told the real purpose of the show was to whip them into better boyfriend shape.

It sounds chaotic in the best possible way… So if Viktor and Maria looked weirdly comfortable in front of the cameras on Blue Therapy, that may be because they’d already done the reality TV relationship boot camp once before!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.