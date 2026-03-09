Body language expert reveals if Jordan actually wanted to marry Amber on Love Is Blind

Does this foreshadow what's to come in their relationship?

I won’t lie, I wasn’t entirely sure whether Amber and Jordan actually wanted to get married on Love Is Blind, and now a body language expert has revealed the truth behind it all.

Speaking on behalf on Casino.ca, celebrity body language expert, Inbaal Honigman revealed to Reality Shrine all the juicy details you didn’t notice about their wedding.

Inbaal claims that ahead of the wedding, he seems “increasingly sad”, commenting that his “downwards gazes grow longer, and his downturned lips are deeper, as he sits, breathing deeply, he tries to calm himself.”

As Jordan arrived at the wedding he was in “full panic mode” and is “still considering whether the wedding is still going to happen at all.”

Just like Jordan, Amber was also “nervous” before their Love Is Blind wedding, with her “lips stretched tightly” an indication she’s “also still unsure how the day will go.”

After Amber’s brother rudely told her that he doesn’t think the wedding will go ahead, she was apparently “furious” with her “jaw is set and her eyes grow larger with determination.”

Now onto the actual wedding itself, which starts off with Jordan looking “unbelievably nervous.”

However, according to Inbaal, “the moment he sees Amber, however, his whole mood changes. He smiles at her, his bright signature smile, which narrows his eyes and lights up his face. It’s a genuine smile, and the biggest clue is the nod.”

Inbaal continues: “As Amber approaches him, Jordan’s head goes up and down subtly again, and again. Nodding, he says ‘yes’ before he’s even said yes.

“Amber is not a quarter of the way down the aisle and Jordan has decided. It’s a yes. He knows at this moment, that if Amber accepts him, he will marry her for sure. Jordan wasn’t confident of his decision until now, but this is the moment of certainty for him.”

And despite what may or may not end up happening during the reunion, Inbaal claims that Amber and Jordan have “forged a real bond of love.”

It seems Amber wasn’t so sure whether Jordan would say yes, which makes sense given that she admitted just days earlier that he was “dead set on saying no.”

Her “smile is controlled because she’s not totally sure that he’ll say yes, but she’s showing him that she’s choosing him.”

As for the moment Jordan says, “I do”, he does a “quick eyebrow flash.” Inbaal reveals that this is a “show of friendliness and confirmation, and he uses it to show that he’s happy Amber chose him, and he wants to choose her right back.”

Overall “Jordan never questioned whether he would choose Amber; it was always a yes for him, but he was not at all sure that she would choose him, and this made him painfully afraid. Amber didn’t know whether she’d say yes until the last moment.”

