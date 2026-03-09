Financial issues caused them chaos, so where are Yasmin and Mike from Blue Therapy now?

When Blue Therapy landed on Netflix, Yasmin and Mike were instantly one of the couples people couldn’t stop talking about.

Their sessions had all the ingredients of peak reality TV obsession… jaw-dropping confessions, money drama, awkward silences and that horrible feeling that one person in the relationship knows a lot more than the other.

But while the show gave us the couch-side chaos, people have naturally been doing what viewers do best ever since, going full detective mode to figure out what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

So, did the couple actually rebuild, or was this one of those romances that looked doomed the second the secrets started spilling?

Yasmin and Mike talked finances

Out of all the conversations on Blue Therapy, Yasmin and Mike’s money issues were some of the most tense.

Blue Therapy episode one saw Mike drop a bomb. Then, episode two focused on Yasmin processing Mike’s “shock revelation,” episode five centred their relationship around money and intimacy, and episode six revealed Mike was tempted to spend his redundancy payout.

In other words, this was not a tiny disagreement over who forgot to send the gas bill.

Mike confessed to secretly building up £12,000 in debt and, even worse, pretending to go to work for two months after losing his job.

Yasmin, who works as a teacher and earned double Mike’s wage, was “blindsided” by the scale of what he had hidden.

In episode one, Mike admitted: “Now that we’re here, I’ve been made redundant… and it’s been two months. It’s embarrassing to say, but, literally, I would dress up like I’m going to work, leave the house around the same time and then I would literally circle around and as long as she’s gone to work i would just circle back home.”

Holding back tears, Yasmin said: “I can’t even look at you right now.”

In a confesional she contributed: “I don’t know who you are, and I don’t know if I can trust you now moving forward.”

Are they still together now?

As of March 2026, the strongest indication is yes, Yasmin and Mike do appear to still be together.

The pair still look like they are “operating as a team,” thanks to their family-focused joint IG and the handle @_doingmumanddad as evidence they are still presenting as a couple and parenting unit.

Their joint Instagram, @yasandmike, is still live and describes them as “Yas & Mike,” linking Blue Therapy on Netflix and their shared YouTube channel.

Mike’s personal Instagram bio also links back to @yasandmike, calling himself “Family | Fatherhood | Lifestyle” and referencing Blue Therapy. Yasmin’s page, meanwhile, still links to @doingmumanddad. Taken together, that is very couple-coded, even if they are not doing constant gushy anniversary posts every five minutes.

There are also recent signs they’re still publicly connected through the show.

Mike posted joking about “watching myself on Blue Therapy,” while Yasmin shared behind-the-scenes content and wrote that all episodes were now on Netflix UK.

That doesn’t magically prove everlasting love, obviously, but it does suggest they are still aligned enough to promote the series and remain publicly tied to the same family brand.

Combined with Yasmin’s more lifestyle-and-motherhood posts and their still-active joint account, there is nothing here screaming breakup.

So the current verdict? Yasmin and Mike seem to have made it through the Blue Therapy storm.

After all the debt drama, redundancy bombshells and trust issues, they now look less like a couple in crisis and more like a pair who have folded the chaos into their shared family life. Not exactly a fairy-tale rewrite, but definitely more hopeful than their first therapy session suggested.

