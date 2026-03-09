He’s beaten around the bush for seven years, so has Viktor proposed to Maria after Blue Therapy?

I’m sorry but Maria has more strength than I do, because is no way I’d still be in a relationship if they hadn’t proposed after seven years, which is exactly why she and Viktor appeared on Blue Therapy.

Now whilst the producer of the show confirmed that the show isn’t scripted, it does also happen that Victor and Maria appeared on another relationship reality TV show in 2024, and they were dealing with the same exact problems…

Are Viktor and Maria still together after Blue Therapy?

Yes, despite everything Viktor and Maria do seem to still be together after Blue Therapy, at least based off their socials. They’ve built their entire brand around relationship content, so something tells me it would take a lot for these to split after all this time.

The pair have been posting their usual content together on their shared social media accounts. Whilst Maria has been making cryptic posts about “what’s new in her life”, given that all their pictures are still hung up on the wall behind her I’m assuming her being single isn’t the new thing.

Has Viktor proposed to Maria after Blue Therapy?

Despite everything that went down during Blue Therapy, it would seem that Viktor has still not proposed to Maria after the show. Genuinely at this point I just don’t think it’s going to happen.

She did post on her Instagram just two days ago that there will be an “update coming soon” but I’m not going to be assuming it’s going to be an engagement post. And I won’t lie if it took getting ridiculed on national TV for my boyfriend to finally propose to me was he really that fussed in the first place?

