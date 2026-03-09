Debbie and Kelvin’s relationship was ‘falling apart’ on Blue Therapy, so where are they now?

It was shock after shock for these two

When Debbie and Kelvin first appeared on Blue Therapy, their relationship instantly felt relatable in a way that had everyone talking.

It wasn’t explosive drama or a cheating scandal, instead, it was the kind of slow-burning tension that can creep into any long-term relationship.

Debbie wanted more time, attention and emotional presence, while Kelvin believed that working hard and providing should show how committed he was.

That disconnect quickly became a major talking point throughout the series. So now that the cameras have stopped rolling and Blue Therapy has landed on Netflix, we’re naturally wondering the same thing: did Debbie and Kelvin manage to fix things, or did their relationship finally reach breaking point?

Debbie said things were rocky with Kelvin

When Debbie and Kelvin joined Blue Therapy, it quickly became clear they weren’t seeing their relationship in the same way. Debbie opened up about feeling like she and Kelvin were drifting apart, while Kelvin appeared less convinced there was a serious problem between them.

A big part of their conflict came down to time and priorities. Kelvin was heavily focused on building his career and business, something he saw as part of providing for their future. But from Debbie’s perspective, that meant she wasn’t getting enough quality time or emotional support in the present.

That dynamic became a key theme in their sessions. Debbie wasn’t necessarily questioning Kelvin’s ambition or work ethic.

Instead, she felt that the relationship was starting to lack the attention and effort she needed. At one point, Debbie said she was tired of “expensive apologies.” The pricey gifts and gestures weren’t replacing meaningful time together.

After the couple’s first therapy session, Kelvin was in two minds about joining for the second one. He said: “Last time was just awkward,” before adding: “It was the first time I was hearing some of the stuff Debbie had to say…”

Debbie said he’d been “quite cold and distant” since their first therapy session after she “opened up.”

Are they still together now?

Since Blue Therapy aired on Netflix, Debbie and Kelvin have both remained active online, and their Instagram movements suggest they are still on good terms.

Both of their Instagram accounts reference the show, and Kelvin continues to mention Blue Therapy in his bio. The pair also still follow each other, and there have been signs of interaction on each other’s posts, particularly around the show’s release and promotion.

While neither Debbie nor Kelvin has publicly made a big announcement confirming their current relationship status, nothing online suggests a clear split either. Instead, they appear to be supporting each other publicly and remaining connected within the Blue Therapy space.

For now, it seems Debbie and Kelvin have at least maintained a positive relationship following the show. Whether that means they’re still romantically together or simply on good terms is something they’ve kept fairly private!

