Blue Therapy’s Maria and Viktor are actually mega-famous TikTok influencers?!

If Blue Therapy has sent you down a full-on internet rabbit hole, same.

Maria and Viktor already had viewers side-eyeing their relationship drama on Netflix, but it turns out the cameras are very much not new territory for them.

Long before the therapy sofa and the marriage chats, the pair had already dipped a toe into reality TV and built up a seriously loyal online fanbase.

So while some people are only just discovering them through Blue Therapy, others have clearly been watching for a while. And once you clock just how big they are on TikTok, the whole thing gets even more wild…

Maria and Viktor appear on Blue Therapy

Maria and Viktor are one of the seven couples featured on Netflix’s Blue Therapy, the reality series which sees therapist Karen Doherty works with couples trying to untangle their relationship issues.

Their main storyline is pretty much that Maria wants marriage, Viktor is dragging his feet, and the tension around that is obvious from the jump.

But here’s the bit that makes their Blue Therapy casting even juicier… they were already on reality TV before this.

Maria and Viktor previously appeared together on Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends, which aired on ITV2 and ITVX in 2024.

Their Blue Therapy appearance is basically a second go-round at doing relationship drama on screen. So no, they are definitely not reality TV newbies who just wandered onto Netflix by accident!

They’re also huge on TikTok