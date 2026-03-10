I’m confused too, so here’s why everyone is so obsessed with Donna Kelce’s home renovation

I simply need to know if she's getting double glazing or not

Sometimes a truly perfect moment comes along where the most bland story ever spirals into the subconscious of everyone, and that’s the perfect example of what’s happened with Donna Kelce’s home renovation.

And whilst a home renovation is pretty boring celebrity news, TMZ clearly didn’t think so as they got the story as an exclusive, which somehow makes the whole thing even more hilarious.

TMZ learning about Donna Kelce’s home remodel pic.twitter.com/L2QqRMkPUr — prolapsed catholic (@chlumbucket) March 8, 2026



TMZ clearly know what the people want, and that’s to know in depth the type of tiling Donna will be picking out for her bathroom.

According to TMZ, she’s understood to have hired a local construction company to carry out work to her two bed Orlando home, including replacing nine windows and six doors. Truly riveting stuff.

Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is in the middle of a home renovation … TMZ has learned. Read more: https://t.co/4KursdUOlk pic.twitter.com/FsAv2tPWyz — TMZ (@TMZ) March 8, 2026



The initial tweet about the TMZ exclusive quickly went viral on Twitter, with people in both parts entirely confused how on earth Donna Kelce’s home renovation even constitutes as news whilst the rest saw the opportunity for memes and ran with it.

I truly can’t escape the endless memes about the topic, with her eldest son Jason Kelce even making fun of the whole subject. He tweeted: ““BREAKING!! Sources confirm Donna Kelce’s eldest son watched 2 hours of Bluey yesterday.”

Why haven’t they released the name of tile and color of the grout Donna Kelce chose for her home remodel? What are they hiding? — Burning Mom ⚡️ (@MomOnFire) March 9, 2026



At this point I think we need a live update feed about every choice Donna Kelce has made about the renovation, let the people vote for which style doorknobs you’ll get installed on your new doors!

So, if you also keep seeing tweets about Donna’s home you can sleep well in the knowledge that no, she hasn’t been cancelled, and instead everyone is just thoroughly enjoying the slow news article.

