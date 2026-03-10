Former Love Is Blind star calls out Devonta’s behaviour and she is not holding back

Love Is Blind alum Taylor, who married Daniel last season, is confronting Devonta for how he’s treated Brittany on the show. She’s clearly developed a tight-knit friendship with Brittany, who said she “loves” Taylor for her savage TikTok video slamming the men this season.

She said in the video: “Huge topic of conversation. Why in 2026 are women on the Internet choosing to villainise the women this season, when women are not the problem? Especially my girl Brittany. If you have any slander about Brittany, keep it moving.”

“Bye, I won’t hear it. This woman is a beautiful example of love being blind, which is the whole purpose of the show. A lot of people are talking like they’ve never been played in the face by a man before, and it shows, myself as a happily married woman,” she added.

She reflected on how she went through the same experience, as well as someone who “dated in today’s world two years ago.” Taylor said: “I identify with Brittany, and that’s not on me as a woman, that’s on the man, for telling me one thing and saying another to his buddies.”

Taylor then shaded Devonta, saying he was saying something else to the camera than what he said to her face, saying, “Brittany’s just happened to be televised. So, don’t come on here acting like, ‘Oh my God, girl, you’re so embarrassing.’ No, you’re embarrassing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s the Reality? (@whatstherealitypod)

It’s not the first time Taylor has said her piece, as she went on What’s The Reality? podcast to say she “likes them both [Brittany and Devonta] as individuals but doesn’t know if they are marriage material together. He’s hearing but not willing to put in action.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.