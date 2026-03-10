People are rooting for them, so here’s where Dami and Jermaine are after Blue Therapy

Not every reality TV couple leaves you wanting to check their Instagram like it’s a part-time job, but Dami and Jermaine absolutely do.

Their Blue Therapy journey was one of the most emotional on the series, because underneath the tension and miscommunication was a relationship carrying years of love, pressure and grief.

So naturally, people have been asking the same thing since the credits rolled… are they actually okay now? The answer is a little more layered than a simple yes or no, but there are some solid clues from the show itself and from what they’ve shared publicly since.

Dami and Jermaine shared painful moments from their life

From the start, Dami and Jermaine’s issues felt bigger than everyday bickering.

Netflix introduced them as a couple who had been together for more than 12 years and were raising two children, while struggling with distance in the relationship.

Dami had stepped away from her career to be a stay-at-home mum, while Jermaine’s demanding work life left both of them feeling unheard.

They were sleeping in separate bedrooms by the time they entered therapy.

Their story hit especially hard was the grief underneath all of that friction.

During the series, they opened up about losing a daughter to sickle cell disease, and it became clear that they had not fully processed that pain together.

That revelation reframed so much of what we’d all been watching. It was not just about chores, attention or who was showing up better in the marriage. It was also about two people carrying heartbreak in very different ways and quietly drifting apart because of it.

Here’s where they are now

In Blue Therapy’s final episode’s five-month-later check-in, Dami and Jermaine said things were going well and credited therapy with helping them understand each other better.

Their recent IG activity does not scream breakup at all. It seems that these two are thriving post-show.

Jermaine recently shared a playful post about finally taking their therapist’s advice and “getting a babysitter,” which definitely reads more loved-up than leaving-era. Dami has also been posting about Blue Therapy and the experience of being part of the Netflix series.

On top of that, there’s a date-night behind-the-scenes post, joint tagging, and supportive comment sections full of people rooting for them.

That is not the same thing as a grand “we are stronger than ever” declaration, but it does suggest they are still presenting as a couple and very much as part of the same story.

So, where are Dami and Jermaine after Blue Therapy? Right now, all signs point to them still being together, still publicly connected, and still moving forward with the tools therapy gave them.

