Controversially, I think everyone on a show like Love Is Blind should absolutely get a prenup

Love Is Blind involves introducing literal strangers who somehow fall in love with a wall between them. Add to that just a few weeks to get to know them before signing a contractual marriage to support and be by their side forever… I think that screams prenup.

I know prenups are for people who have a lot of money and therefore want to protect those finances from being halved or split with their husband or wife if they were to ever get divorced. Everyone knows splits are messy, so I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.

However, I also do think marriage is supposed to be a risk, to risk sharing with someone else even if divorce did happen, and therefore being less selfish and okay with sharing the finances. On this season of Love Is Blind, we saw Devonta bring up wanting a prenup.

He seemingly came across as though he earns a lot, revealing that he makes $40K a month sometimes. As for the Netflix show, it’s such a hugely daring experiment to marry someone you’ve only known for a few weeks, that you don’t truly know their full intentions.

Everyone knows there’s the idea that they came onto the show potentially to get famous and become an influencer. With that in mind, there’s also genuine people, like Vic and Christine, who we hope and pray will stay together and will never need a prenup anyway.

But controversially, I do believe each person going into that experiment should have a prenuptial agreement to protect themselves. It saves future drama, and with just 33 percent of couples remaining married after the show, the likelihood is they’ll get divorced.

If they’re taking a risk big enough that involves falling in love without seeing the person, and trusting in the experiment wholeheartedly, at least have some sanity by protecting money that they’ve built up for ages, or which could even be passed on to help their families.

