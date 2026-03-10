He’s buying Debbie Van Cleef bracelets, so let’s explore Kelvin from Blue Therapy’s net worth

If you’ve been glued to Netflix’s Blue Therapy, chances are Debbie and Kelvin have become one of the couples you simply can’t stop talking about.

Between the therapy sessions, relationship clashes and the occasional luxury apology gift, their dynamic has kept us all hooked.

One moment, Kelvin is deep in business mode, the next, he’s attempting to smooth things over with designer jewellery.

But while Debbie might not be impressed by a shiny bracelet, it has raised another question among people watching… how much money does Kelvin actually have?!

Debbie’s being gifted Van Cleef, but she doesn’t want it

One of the biggest talking points from Debbie and Kelvin’s storyline on Blue Therapy is Kelvin’s habit of apologising with expensive presents.

When tensions rise, he often tries to fix things with lavish gifts, including designer jewellery like Van Cleef bracelets, rather than the quality time Debbie actually wants.

And that’s exactly where their conflict comes in.

Throughout the show, Debbie explains that Kelvin’s work schedule means he’s often absent, cancelling plans or missing important moments. To him, the gifts are a way of showing he cares. To her, they’re more like a reminder that he’s choosing work over their relationship.

Debbie had already been feeling the strain of Kelvin’s work commitments before they even started therapy. His business was expanding quickly, and he was pouring huge amounts of time into making it succeed.

Debbie, meanwhile, just wanted him to be more emotionally present. In other words: keep the bracelet, give her the attention.

Despite their ups and downs, the pair did manage to work through some of these issues during therapy and appear to still be together while continuing to navigate their relationship.

Exploring Kelvin’s net worth

Kelvin’s income doesn’t come from reality TV fame alone. Long before Blue Therapy aired, he was building a career in food, wellness and hospitality.

His main venture is Chip N Jerk, a Caribbean-inspired restaurant in London that he owns and operates. The restaurant has a personal story behind it, too. Kelvin reopened the location where his mother once ran her own eatery, making the business both entrepreneurial and sentimental.

On top of the restaurant, Kelvin also works as a private chef, catering for events and clients, a nutrition specialist, running his own wellness brand, and a food entrepreneur, appearing at festivals and catering events

Before launching his food ventures, Kelvin also worked in high-end personal assistant services and hospitality, which helped him transition into private chef work and eventually open his own business.

Because Kelvin is still early in his entrepreneurial journey, there isn’t a publicly confirmed net worth figure.

However, based on similar restaurant owners, private chefs and small hospitality brands in London, his wealth could sit somewhere in the low six-figure range, potentially higher if his restaurant continues growing.

Kelvin is clearly ambitious, constantly travelling, expanding his brand and investing heavily in his business.

Which means the Van Cleef bracelet situation might just be the beginning.

Because if Chip N Jerk keeps gaining traction, and Blue Therapy continues boosting his visibility, Kelvin’s bank balance could easily grow alongside his reputation. And whether Debbie likes the gifts or not, the hustle behind them is definitely real!

