Hayley and Blake’s feud from The Ultimatum is spiralling out of control

Hayley and Blake from Netflix’s The Ultimatum have been one of the messiest couples on and off the show. There’s been so much back and forth between the two, so here’s all the crazy digs they’ve taken at each other since The Ultimatum wrapped.

Blake was arrested for assault but Hayley never pressed charges

Blake and Hayley’s story on The Ultimatum season four was messy, to say the least. By the end of the series, Blake had proposed to Hayley, but when the reunion aired, it was revealed that their relationship was over.

Reports from TMZ claimed Blake was arrested for an alleged assault against Hayley late last year, although she didn’t press charges. Blake’s attorney told TMZ: “Blake’s case was rightfully dismissed by the prosecutor almost immediately, and all records were expunged.”

In an interview with Love Is Blind’s AD, she gave her perspective of what she claimed happened that night, including accusing Blake of raising a hanger at her and threatening to drag her out of the house.

In an interview with Swoon, Hayley claims the two had a private talk after the altercation, in which Blake apologised,

“That has changed over the past week [leading up to the premiere]. After the reunion, he came up to me. We were in the same hotel,” she explained. “He was being apologetic, and so we had a conversation. We talked for a few days after that, and then I ended up blocking him.”

What Blake claims happened on the night of the arrest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Robertson (@theblakerobertson)

“She kept on escalating the conversation, and I could not get the argument to stop,” the 26-year-old told us in an exclusive interview.

He continued: “So I told her, ‘I want you to leave my house. I want you to get out’. And then she just didn’t leave. And she was recording the whole time, which is why I said this whole situation didn’t sit right with me.”

“I walked over to her, I put my arms behind her to pick her up; this is not a dragging situation. The whole arrest charge for assault is not even true, I was arrested for a Class C misdemeanour, the lowest possible offence.”

The marketing and operations specialist also claimed Hayley was the one who threw a hanger at him, and denied raising it like he was going to hit her.

“Hayley was screaming because when I went over there to get her out, she pushed me and said ‘Blake don’t touch me’, and when I left our house, I walked over to my father who could hear us arguing, and then we called the cops to escort Hayley out.”

On why he believed Hayley had such a different account, Blake had this to say: “A lot of this has to do with book sales for her. She is writing a book about the 500 people that have abused her in her life, and she wants to promote this and try to push it.”

Hayley went on What’s the Reality podcast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Dinaé (@hayleydinae)

“A lot of the residue from the show and the other trial marriage transferred to our relationship. We were together for four months after we left. And it was horrible,” Hayley said of life after The Ultimatum on What’s the Reality podcast with host AD.

Hayley also revealed that after the show, they were fighting all the time and started going to couples therapy. ““Alcohol was a trigger for me. Whenever Blake would drink, he would say things that were not degrading but very rude and ugly.”

Speaking about the night Blake was arrested, Hayley claims that she told the police she didn’t do anything and showed recordings she had taken throughout the argument. The police then came back and arrested Blake, but Hayley chose not to press charges

He had to cut her off financially

It’s definitely tit for tat with these two, as Blake just appeared on a podcast where he revealed some major drama that doesn’t make Hayley look too good. Blake went on Dear Shandy, a relationship and pop-culture podcast hosted by married couple Sharleen Joynt and Andy Levine.

Money has become a huge talking point for the two. Blake claims that Hayley only ended their communication once he cut her off financially. “The only reason why you even stopped really talking to me is because of the finances,” he said.

Blake revealed that Hayley didn’t work and that he was the sole financial provider for them both. However, Hayley has a different story.

Hayley claims she never stopped working

Hayley commented on a clip of the podcast posted on TikTok saying: “I have always worked. Blake convinced me to quit my job in sales to help him with the business for more freedom and not having to work a 9-5. Very interesting take.” So, it’s all super confusing and contradictory.

Commenters called her out for replying and she pushed back: “Yeah I am because I’m tired of the lies. It’s insane at this point.” So, we really will never know the truth when it comes to these two.

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