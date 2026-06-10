Inside the wacky life of Outlast: The Jungle’s Braxton Fish, from living off-grid to skydiving

Braxton Fish went from working a corporate job to living off-grid, solo skydiving, and joining Netflix’s Outlast: The Jungle. He ditched the office career and decided to do an entire 180, and at the age of 24, began adventure-vlogging his new lifestyle as a nature enthusiast.

In the year after quitting his job, Braxton backpacked 26 miles through the Grand Canyon, and lived off-grid for weeks at a time. The Utah native says he doesn’t need allies in this game, just opportunities, and is now hoping to bag $1 million on the show.

He’s camped on the beach in Hawaii, climbed mountains, gone snowboarding, and shared it all with his 15K followers on TikTok. Braxton is mostly based in Utah, and always wanted reality TV fame, because he’s already put his video application in for Love Island USA.

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He’s basically done all of Outlast: The Jungle in his own life, because he’s showered in muddy rivers, and can do it all. Braxton loves an EDM rave, but he also loves hiking and camping, so he’s an all-rounder! He’s made videos using a GoPro since he was a young kid.

“I’d make a compilation of vacations and I’d have a lot of fun doing it. I’ve always liked fast-paced action shots, where it shows someone doing something exciting or cool surrounded by nature,” he revealed, saying that he makes a conscious effort to put away his phone.

He’s a media production major with a minor in business, and studied in Colorado. Road trips with friends are one of his favourite hobbies, and has visited every single state in the west as part of his travels, which was his initial goal going out there.

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