She’s spoken out about Real Housewives of Rhode Island, so who is John Caprio’s ex-wife?

John Caprio is rumoured to be Kelsey Swanson‘s ex-boyfriend, but he was married to his ex-wife, Catherine, who he shares two daughters with. Catherine told The Providence Journal: “We are good Christian people. We want nothing to do with ‘Real Housewives’ baloney.”

Catherine is currently in charge of operations at SMG – The Dunkin Donuts Center, according to her LinkedIn, and stays fairly private. Meanwhile, lawyer John Caprio added: “I respectfully have no comment, but I’m not comfortable answering any questions.”

The only times John and Catherine appear to be in the same rooms recently is when their daughters have gotten married, and they both appear to be really close to both to their kids, Sophia and Alicia. Sophia is the newest divorce attorney at their family-owned business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Caprio Santilli (@sophia.caprio)

In April, Sophia posted what people think is a spoof video, seemingly targeting Kelsey. She mimicked the RHORI star sitting on a chair and picking lemon seeds. She told Providence Journal: “I’m going to let Kelsey tell her story and let the season unfold.”

Sophia’s mother and John’s ex, Catherine, was born and raised in Providence, RI, just like her ex-husband. Her maiden name is Stephenson. She has been working for Dunkin since June 2008. Before that, she was a volunteer at a christian children’s ministry.

She also volunteered at Saint Charles Borromeo Soup Kitchen, and has a bachelor’s degree in speech-language pathology. Her Facebook bio states: “I’m a blessed Christian woman who has a beautiful life with amazing children. Servant at Awakenings.”

Catherine is single, while it’s believed John was previously living with Kelsey for six months, and another woman in Miami at other parts of the year, who is believed to be Krystal Cambra. Kelsey said on RHORI: “He’s been married. He’s kind of already been there, done that.”

“I’ve always known it wasn’t in my future with him. He’s still a very nice guy and a wonderful man, so it was kind of just like, OK, do I put myself first and the priority of having kids and being married? Or do I stay in this great life that I have, but feel unfulfilled?” she added.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is streaming on Hayu now.

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