All the evidence Rulla from The Real Housewives of Rhode Island has split from her husband

Rumours that he had an affair came out on the show

Brian Pontarelli was accused of having an affair on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. Since then, questions about whether Rulla is still with her husband, who she has kids with, have been swirling, and it looks like there’s zero pictures with him on her socials.

One weird thing is they don’t follow each other on Instagram, with her exclusively telling Reality Shrine, “Brian and I were introduced more than two years after his separation and more than one year after his divorce,” calling rumours of a crossover “exhausting”.

When one person noticed she isn’t wearing a ring in old photos she just posted, they asked if she kicked him out. Rulla replied: “The photos are from younger years and when I wasn’t married. I’ll take your comment as a compliment. And I don’t always wear my rings.”

There’s also no photos of them on her socials, but then she’s also said a few things that suggest they’re still together. “For any mistakes or misjudgments he’s made, I can honestly tell everyone that he has more than repented his sins,” Rulla recently told Us Weekly.

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She added how she doesn’t wear her ring “when lounging or very busy.” Rulla posted these pics with the caption: “Growth isn’t always loud but moves in silence with precision and power. It has always been how I live my life and how I’ve been successful in business.”

However, a recent People interview showed Rulla is wearing her wedding ring. It’s since been confirmed that Brian made a mistress a minority owner in his business, with Rulla telling Reality Blurb she “didn’t think that it would be covered to the extent it’s been covered.”

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“The conversations have been okay,” Rulla added of how chats between her and Brian have gone in the wake of the show covering the affair. “We’ve worked on things to move past it. The only hard part is having to watch and relive it, it’s been a little bit challenging.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Rulla for comment.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is streaming on Hayu now.

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