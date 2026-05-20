Who actually gets married on Love Is Blind: Poland? The final episode was messier than expected

The Love Is Blind: Poland finale has officially landed on Netflix, and after weeks of some truly questionable relationship choices, we finally know which couples actually made it down the aisle.

The final episode saw each couple forced to decide whether the experiment really worked, or whether they were about to publicly dump each other in wedding outfits. There were emotional speeches, dramatic pauses, tears everywhere, and at least one rejection that looked genuinely painful.

Filip and Daria actually got married

First up were Filip and Daria, who both looked absolutely terrified standing at the altar.

Things got emotional fast when Daria said she did want to marry him, and the tension in the room instantly disappeared. Filip said yes too, and the pair ended up crying and hugging while everyone around them looked relieved the ceremony hadn’t turned into a disaster.

Love Is Blind Poland officially produced its first married couple.

Jacek and Julita did not make it

Unfortunately for Jacek and Julita, things went downhill pretty quickly.

When it came time to make the decision, Julita said no and shut the whole thing down at the altar.

To make things even more awkward, Jacek later admitted he probably would’ve said no as well, suggesting the relationship was “missing something”, which is reality TV speak for they absolutely were not meant to be together.

Damian and Marta somehow said yes

Against all odds, Damian and Marta actually got married.

People had serious doubts about Damian throughout the series thanks to his pretty divisive sense of humour, but somehow the relationship survived all the way to the wedding day.

Marta said yes first, and Damian followed with his own yes, meaning the couple left the experiment officially married.

Kamil ‘Uno’ and Julia crashed and burned

If there was one couple everyone knew might implode, it was Kamil and Julia.

The pair had already been through huge arguments during the pod stage, and at one point it genuinely looked like they wouldn’t even make it out of the experiment together.

So it probably won’t shock people to learn this wedding did not end happily. When they faced each other at the altar, Julia said no, ending the relationship for good.

And then there’s the cheating scandal…

Of course, there was also the absolute mess involving Krzysztof and Malika.

The couple actually split before the finale after claims Krzysztof cheated on Malika with another contestant from the show, Kinga. The drama came out during a cast gathering and apparently completely destroyed the engagement.

Netflix is also expected to release a reunion episode, where the cast will come back together and inevitably unpack all the post-show drama. No release date has been confirmed yet, but considering everything that already happened this season, it’s probably going to be messy.

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