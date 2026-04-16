Inside Tyson Fury’s son Prince John James’ boxing career which involves fighting 80 cousins

Prince John James is Tyson Fury‘s eldest son at 13 years old, and he’s looking to follow in his father’s footsteps. He features on the latest season of Netflix documentary At Home With The Furys, in which Prince reveals he’s “got no backup plan as his Dad didn’t have one.”

It turns out that Prince, alongside feeding and walking the dog and sweeping the front yard, spends a lot of his spare time fighting his 80 cousins, and is prepared to fight the whole family if it means he’ll be a World Championship boxer, just like his father.

He gets grilled for playing on the PlayStation on the documentary, but he’s super motivated. Prince is currently in training to be a boxer and told iFL TV: “It’s not that I want to, it’s that I am going to. I plan on making it work. They’re getting one of these and that’s that.”

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Prince continued: “Whoever’s out there, deal with it. I’m going to become the heavyweight world champion. Listen, what a story that would be. Every Fury in the family is a boxer. We’re all fighting for the title. It’s not going to be fighting between random people.”

“It’s going to be competitive between the friends. I’ve got like 80 cousins who all want to be world champion. And we’re all quite big,” he added. Prince is currently training alongside his 17-year-old cousin Johnboy, who is just about to launch his amateur career.

His mum Paris Fury, who’s watched Tyson fight for 17 years, said: “He’s a man now. I’ve got to say he’s been in camp for two or three months and he’s turned into a man. He’s come home two or three inches taller, sparring big men, holding his ground. I’m proud of him.”

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