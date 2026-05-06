Nick reveals exactly how he was able to lie so easily on Million Dollar Secret

There’s a reason Nick was able to lie so easily to his Million Dollar Secret co-stars, which actually helped him win. He told Louis Levanti the main thing he did not forget was “remembering the people back home who you are loyal to and who you are the utmost integrity for.”

He said keeping his loved ones at home in his mind “made it that bit easier to push through.” Nick told Click and Tell Show that while there’s deception involved in the game, it’s “relationship-based” and admitted “building a comfortability with someone makes it hard.”

Nick added: “It’s hard to believe someone could be lying to you, even though it’s a game of deceit and distrust, but it’s hard to discern who is telling the truth and what people are saying behind your back.” He even made up the year he was born – and he won $1 million!

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Nick told TODAY that the game doesn’t go how you expect. He said, “You come in, you have lies and stories you’re going to tell. Then you meet 13 other people with their own lies and stories you got to keep track of. So all plans kind of go out the window in The Stag.”

So instead of sticking to one plan, Nick said he just learned to think on his feet. “I think it’s a place of adaptability and of learning how to think on your feet and think under pressure,” he said. “I think that’s the best skill to have in the house.”

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At the start, he actually planned to stay completely under the radar and not get involved in any drama. “I came into The Stag trying to be completely under the radar, at least for the first couple dinners,” he said. He added that he wanted to “just be relatively charismatic.”

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