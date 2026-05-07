Mike Durrant breaks silence over getting fired on the spot during Below Deck Down Under

Stew Mike Durrant was practically fired on the spot during the most recent episode of Below Deck Down Under, and now he’s spoken out about his behaviour, admitting it was “unacceptable.”

Speaking to Us Weekly, Mike shared: “It was a long time coming and a lot of my behavior was unacceptable. I feel like this was probably just the icing on the cake. When I had back chatted to Daisy, especially since she is someone who is a superior, and I never meant it in a disrespectful manner.”

He knew that Daisy “made the right call” in asking him to leave, admitting that he knew “deep down that this is my time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Durrant (@mikedurrantt)



Mike also knew there “wasn’t any chance of winning the job back”, saying: “I was out of luck. For me, I was actually more disappointed. I hadn’t just let myself down, I had also let everyone else down. I was actually upset about how things went down.

“I was just having fun and I didn’t mean any harm by it and I was just enjoying the ride. Then it reality hit, and the crew were a man down when they obviously had to put the extra effort in.”

Mike Durrant then reflected on how he let Daisy and João down whilst on Below Deck Down Under, explaining: “I was always with the guests quite a lot. But that also meant that Daisy was without a part of the interior team. So in the jobs I should have been doing, that I wasn’t doing, is where I let them down.

“I don’t look back and think everything I did was correct. I look back and go, ‘I understand where I went wrong.’ I never had to just put that extra bit of effort into just helping out in the interior. I should have had a bit more of a mature approach.”

He continued: “I should have probably took Daisy aside and I should have just had a chat with her about finding this very difficult. I was using this to wind people up and entertain people as a source of relief and a source of not having to worry about doing the job.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Durrant (@mikedurrantt)



Mike also addressed the comment he made to Alesia Harris about not doing anything wrong, clarifying: “We had this banter where we would go back and forth with each other. I would wind Alesia up. I wasn’t playing dumb. I knew deep down that I had made a mistake, as well as various other mistakes.

“Looking back now, I hold accountability of what I did and for me it’s more I have to learn from that. I have to learn where I went wrong and not let anyone down again. Now is just learning from those mistakes and moving forward — and understanding where I went wrong.”

Finally, he also opened up about comments he’s seen about him having “issues with women on board.”

Mike commented: “Something I wanted to clear up is if it had been a male chief stew and male stews, I would have been exactly the same. It was more about the department rather than about who I was working with. I didn’t enjoy working in that department and I was 90 per cent working in that department.”

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