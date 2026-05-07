Single’s Inferno star Kook Dong Ho denies ‘unfounded’ school bullying accusations

Single’s Inferno star Kook Dong Ho has responded to the allegations that he was a bully whilst at school, saying the claims are “unfounded” and “baseless.”

The accusations against him were first made on May 3rd 2026, when a practicing lawyer reportedly called Lee Yoo Rim claimed that Kook Dong Ha bullied her whilst they were at school together.

Lee Yoo Rin claimed that Kook Dong Ha’s alleged girlfriend at the time would be physically violent towards her, including allegedly ordering others to hit victims with badminton rackets, placing thumbtacks on chairs, and applying strong adhesive to locker locks.

She also claimed that Kook Dong Ho mocked her by doing a “confession attack” on her. Lee alleged on Twitter: “It was unbearably difficult. Back in school, I was bullied by the so-called ‘iljin’ (delinquent clique), and one of the guys, who was the boyfriend of the girl leading the harassment, did what people call a ‘confession attack’ to me.

“Basically, it’s when they put you in a position where you can’t reject them: kneeling in front of others, giving you a cake, confessing while his girlfriend watched, all while mocking me and laughing about it. I heard that he later appeared on ‘Single’s Inferno’, quit his professional job, and now lives as an influencer. While ‘Single’s Inferno’ was airing, I was living in hell.”

Kook Do Ho’s agency then issued an official statement about the claims, titled “Our Position on the Spread of False Information and Defamation Related to Kook Dong Ho.”

His agency stated that all allegations that he was a bully are unfounded, describing them as “baseless suspicions.”

Their statement continued: “Regarding the suspicion of involvement by a third party, we conducted a direct fact-check concerning certain individuals (whose names have changed in reports from ‘Moon O-eun’ to ‘Moon O-hye’ to ‘Moon O-ye’) accused online as perpetrators. It has been confirmed that these individuals have no connection to the incident. We deeply regret that these innocent people are being unjustly mentioned, which distorts the situation and causes confusion.”

The alleged victim then claimed that his agency privately contacted her and had denied that Kook Dong Ho knew who she was, to which she responded: “Of course, he’d say that. Would a bully ever remember their victims? It’s always the victims who carry it for life, bleeding tears in their hearts, never able to forget the perpetrator’s name.”

Single’s Inferno star Kook Do Hong then issued his own statement regarding the allegations, claiming they’re “not based on facts at all” and that he has “no connection whatsoever” to the incidents.

He wrote on his Instagram: “This is Kuk Dong-ho. I would like to correct the false facts. I would like to make it clear that the claims currently being unilaterally made by a specific individual are not based on facts at all, and that I have no connection whatsoever with the incidents in question. Serious harm is being caused to me and those around me due to false information.

“I have never participated in or aided acts committed by a third party, such as ‘hitting someone on the head with a badminton racket, placing thumbtacks on a chair, or applying glue to a locker.’

“I did not date Ms. Moon Hye (Moon O-eun) when I was a middle school student. I doubt such a person even exists. I never went around in a group at the academy.

“My middle school years were when I was in my early to mid-teens, a young age. It is not true that I knelt down with a cake and confessed in front of a crowd at that young age. I have never committed such an act. I do not confess my feelings to just anyone carelessly.”

He continued: “I believe that fact-checking should always be a fundamental prerequisite. Contrary to your claim that I quit my job as an accountant to work as an influencer, 1 am currently still employed by an accounting firm and have never quit my professional career.

“This logic is not based on facts; instead, it develops its argument with a predetermined conclusion by framing the situation assuming the other party will not remember.

“I suspect that you are well aware of the vulnerability where a one-sided claim can be perceived as fact if consistent arguments are presented and people who agree with them are mobilized, even if the evidence is weak, and that this logic is based on that understanding. Therefore, if I make a claim identical to the other party’s even without grounds, I become the victim and the other party becomes the perpetrator.”

He added: “If your unilateral claims were regarding actions I committed in the past, it would be appropriate for me to acknowledge them and apologize. However, I am particularly disappointed that you enumerate unverified, one-sided claims that consistently conclude with the promotion of a law firm. I request an apology for slandering me with stories not based on facts and ask that you refrain from spreading content that is contrary to the facts in the future.”

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