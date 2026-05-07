‘She saved me’: Inside Chris Appleton and his ex-wife Kate’s eight-year marriage

Chris Appleton has opened up about his former marriage to Katie Katon, who he calls ‘Kate’ for short. Before coming out as gay in 2009, Chris was in a relationship with Katie Katon for eight years, who works as the managing director of hair salon George’s Hairdressing.

He is currently single but still considers his ex-partner his best friend. The hairstylist got into a relationship with while working at her salon as a teenager, before he moved to Los Angeles in 2016, and feared that he “gave it all up” for nothing. Well, he absolutely didn’t!

Chris and Katie split in 2009 after having two children. “Me and Kate got together when I was 19. When we broke up when I was 27, it was really dark. When I came out as gay, she saw me, when I couldn’t see myself,” he told Great Company with Jamie Laing.

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“For a lot of years, I couldn’t see myself, even with the shame of me being gay and it was so painful for her. She saw me and still does. We spent Christmas together with the kids this year, it was New Year’s Eve, I put my arm round her and I said, ‘I did it, Kate,'” he added.

He opened up about how she always believed in him, with Kate now often visiting from England. Chris brought both of his children to LA not so long ago, and often gets dressed up for events with them. Billy recently turned 18, as he was born a year before his younger sister.

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“She’s just always believed in me. Although sometimes me and Kate get upset as our kids didn’t have a conventional family, but it’s loyal and it’s solid. So I think, look, we still argue like cat and dog but there was a pact we made when we met. She saved me,” he said.

Chris added: “Having kids and this bond that never left, it never will. Even when she was in pain and shame, and hated me and probably didn’t want to talk to me again, she didn’t because she could see what I was going through. It takes a lot of compassion to do that.”

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