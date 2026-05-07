Ranked: These are the richest Love Is Blind couples of all time to come out of the show

Right, if you thought finding love in the pods was the main prize on Love Is Blind, think again. In 2026, the real endgame is brand deals, podcasts, and somehow… OnlyFans. Yes, these former contestants have managed to turned emotional trauma into serious cash.

Here’s a very important ranking of the richest Love Is Blind couples (and solo stars), combining net worths where love actually lasted. Romance is temporary, but joint assets are forever.

5. Sparkle Megan & mystery millionaire boyfriend $1million+

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sparkle Megan (@meganwalerius)

Sparkle Megan is already sitting on $1million, and she did mention she’s dating a multi-millionaire CEO. Names? Unknown. Combined wealth? Potentially very high. We’re counting it anyway.

4. Giannina Gibelli & Blake Horstmann – $1million+

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannina Milady Gibelli (@gianninagibelli)

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann are one of those crossover reality couples. She’s at around $1million, he’s doing well from TV and appearances, together, a solid influencer power couple.

3. Deepti & Natalie (business couple energy) – $3million combined

Not romantically involved, but spiritually? Yes. Deepti Vempati ($1m) and Natalie Lee ($2m) have built a podcast and brand together, which frankly is more stable than most LIB marriages.

2. Lauren & Cameron Hamilton – $3.5million combined

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Hamilton (@cameronreidhamilton)

The blueprint couple. Lauren Speed-Hamilton ($1.5m) and Cameron Hamilton ($2m) have turned their relationship into a full-on brand. Books, YouTube, deals, they’ve monetized love perfectly.

1. Bliss & Zack – $4million combined

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zack Goytowski 🦉 (@zackgoytowski)

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski are quietly one of the richest couples to come out of the show. Matching $2million net worths each = a very comfortable $4million life together.

Some found love, some found sponsorship deals, but either way, everyone on this list came out way richer than they went in.

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Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now.