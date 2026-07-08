Here’s everything you need to know about Better Late Than Single panelist Kang Han-na

Kang Han-na is currently one of the panelists on Netflix’s Better Late Than Single, but who actually is she? Well, she’s got a career that goes back well over a decade, so let’s find out more about her.

The 36 year old first made her appearance on the screen back in 2009, before slowly building up her filmography through short and independent films. Her big break came through a run of hit K-dramas, including Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, a role that earned her a Baeksang Arts Award nomination in 2017 for playing the villainous princess.

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She went on to star in further hits like Familiar Wife, Start-Up, and My Roommate Is a Gumiho, and she also holds the record for the most guest appearances by anyone on Running Man, having popped up over 20 times.

These days she’s swapped solo storylines for a coaching role, joining fellow panelists Seo In-guk, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the Garden on Better Late Than Single, where the group help a cast of lifelong singles navigate dating for the very first time. Returning for season two, she described the new crop of contestants as built different, joking that the cast are more unpredictable than ever now that they’re navigating romance through theory rather than experience.

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She currently appears to be single, however she was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with Taiwanese actor Darren Wang, which she denied.

Away from the cameras, Kang studied Theatre at Chung-Ang University, earning both an undergraduate and a postgraduate degree in the subject.

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