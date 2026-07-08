She crashed out and got arrested on The McBee Dynasty, so who is Galyna Saltkovska?

Galyna Saltkovska has been a main character on The McBee Dynasty since it began, even though she’s not directly related to the family. She had a difficult time on the show, having crashed her car on the way to a wedding, and ended up getting brutally arrested.

Galyna Saltkovska worked for McBees for years

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Despite threatening to cut ties with the family, Galyna remains the CFO for McBee Farm & Cattle Co., though she has completely separated from Steve Sr. and begun dating again. She’s reconciled her relationship with the rest of the McBee family, including Kristi.

Galyna, who dated Steven McBee Sr, was abruptly left for her former friend Masha Petrova, which sparked a lot of emotional turmoil. She also faced scrutiny after the McBee sons confronted her about drinking on the job, but they forgave her and kept her in her role.

She doesn’t get along with co-star Brook

Galyna and Brook haven’t seen eye-to-eye for a while, but she recently shared a photo with her, suggesting they’re now friends. People immediately began questioning whether they’ve now made up, despite all of the disagreements they’ve had in the past!

Galyna was arrested during filming

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Galyna had an alleged mental breakdown and crashed her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon on the way to Jesse McBee’s wedding, leading to her arrest on reckless driving charges and missing the ceremony. Producers used her GPS to locate her after she was a no-show.

Shortly after the wedding incident, Galyna was arrested a second time in October 2024 following an alleged drunken trespassing and disturbance incident at her ex’s house, where she pleaded guilty to private peace disturbance, so things have not been smooth-sailing.

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