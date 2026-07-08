She was in a messy relationship with Steven Sr., so who is Brooke Boldizs from McBee Dynasty?

Brooke Boldizs was in season one and briefly in season two of McBee Dynasty as a romantic interest of Steven McBee Sr. So, who is Brooke and where is she now after starring in McBee Dynasty?

Inside her messy relationship with Steven Sr.

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Brooke and Steven Sr. started dating in June 2022. However, it didn’t last long and it’s mainly Steven Sr.’s fault. In season one, Brooke found herself in a love triangle with Steven Sr. and Galyna Saltkovska. “Unfortunately, I think I got caught in a web I did not know I was treading in,” she explained.

“I probably should have pulled this cord a long time ago,” she said to Steven Sr. “I deserve to be called back when they say they’re gonna call me back. I deserve to not feel like I’m being hidden.

A significant portion of season one of McBee Dynasty focused on Steven Sr.’s unhinged dating life as he was a newly single man. He ended up disappointing both Brooke and Galyna, as they were both trying to be in Steven’s life.

Where is she now?

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After getting engaged in September 2024, Brooke married her now-husband, Jesse, in August 2025. She announced the news with an Instagram post, with the caption: “Husband and wife.”

In a conversation on season two, she told Steven McBee Jr.: “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I don’t think I’ve ever been loved like this before, Steven, and it feels really good, yeah.”

Brooke is a 43 year old mom to a son and a daughter, from a previous relationship. As of April 2024, Brooke was working for a “small real estate company” and she also has her own podcast, Lyfe is Messy. On her podcast, guests share how they “face life’s unexpected obstacles again and again.”

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