Jimmy Presnell admits that he still ‘finds Chelsea very attractive’ years after Love Is Blind

Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell were a tumultuous relationship on Love Is Blind, but they’ve been hanging out a lot since the show. They gave things another go once filming had wrapped up, but now Jimmy has come out to tell us how he really feels two years on.

He’s now touched on how editing “made it look like he was mortified at the reveal” but that actually, he “is very attracted to Chelsea,” even to this day. Jimmy told What’s The Reality? podcast, which came out on July 8th: “I think she’s beautiful, I love her even more as a person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

He went on to say the idea he wasn’t attracted to Chelsea, after she’d told him she is a “Megan Fox lookalike,” is a “really big misconception because Jess is on the other side and Jess is extremely beautiful, and people were rooting for her to find someone.

“So that comparison is the thief of joy in so many ways, and I felt like she got a lot of love from the show. A lot of people that didn’t like me from the show was because I didn’t choose her. I was just so nervous,” adding how it was the “hardest watch” – including that camera stare.

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Sadly though, Jimmy has “never been more single in his life.” He said, “I moved to Miami, things look a little bit more different nowadays so I’m just having fun and still doing the things that make me happy. All my friends in Charlotte are getting married.”

He admitted he’s “just playing the field” after “he and Chelsea rekindled post-show.” Jimmy added how they both spoke on the phone, and basically said they agreed to “have each other’s backs as they’re getting a lot of rude comments,” describing Chelsea as “the best.”

Jimmy said: “Chelsea’s the homie. Maybe I have a way of making my ex-girlfriends my friends. I’ll FaceTime her. She tells me about guys she’s seeing, it’s an interesting dynamic considering she used to be my fiancé. She’s got a really big heart so I’ll always look out for her.”

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