Chef Ben and Jenna reveal what really happened after *that* kiss on Below Deck Down Under

We could all tell something was going to happen between Chef Ben Robinson and Jenna at some point on Below Deck Down Under, and that off-screen smooch really said everything.

Just in case you need a quick refresher, Jenna went into Ben’s room in the middle of the night after which kissing noises ensued behind the door. She then made a beeline for Eddy’s bunk and that was that.

I think we’re all a bit confused about what’s going on between Chef Ben and Jenna, but worry not at the pair broke their silence over the kiss on the Below Deck Down Under After Show.

Jenna clarified: “Let me explain. So, I woke up really early [in the] morning, and I went to Ben to wake him up and chat.”

She also insisted that the pair did nothing more than share a very brief kiss, explaining: It wasn’t a deep kiss,” she said. “It was a peck. … That’s it. It wasn’t kisses. I don’t want anybody to know that Ben and I kissed because it looks terrible.”

When asked whether it looked bad because she went straight to Eddy’s room after, Jenna responded: “I enjoy a cuddle. I do. I’m a sucker for a good cuddle. It ain’t that serious.”

Ben also commented on his “surprise” late night visit from Jenna, saying: “It was a surprise to see Jenna, yes. I remember I was a little bit like, whoa, it’s you, you know?”

Kate then pointed out that Ben had invited her, with him then clarifying that he’d told her about the offer “days prior” to her actually stopping in.

He added: “It was 5:30 am. It’s a surprise to see anyone at 5:30 a.m. But it was a pleasant surprise, OK?”

As for his thoughts on Eddy and Jenna’s relationship, Ben commented: “I know that they tried a couple of times. I know that Jenna was really trying to break up with him, apparently. Anyway, that’s what I heard.”

Below Deck Down Under is currently available to stream on Hulu.

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