The real meaning behind Sam Vanderpump’s baby son’s name is actually so heartbreaking

Sam Vanderpump and his wife Alice welcomed their baby son Marmaduke in February this year, and as it turns out his name has a very sentimental meaning behind it.

The couple named their son Marmaduke after Sam’s father, Mark, who sadly passed away from suicide age 59 in 2018. Marmaduke’s middle name, Marcus, is also in memory of his late grandfather.

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Sam Vanderpump told Hello! about the impact of having his baby son named in memory of his father, explaining: “It means quite a lot to me to constantly have another little reminder that my dad was here; it’s about trying to remember your loved ones as much as you can in as many ways as possible. I can already see features of my dad in him. Hopefully one day he will ask about his grandfather because it’s hard for me to accept he never got to meet him.”

As for what having Marmaduke was like, Alice recalled: “It was a very calm experience. But it was also fast-paced. I panicked a bit and started uncontrollably shaking, as I didn’t have time to process what was happening.”

However the two weren’t alone at the hospital as Sam’s mother Simone Beasant and his aunt Lisa Vanderpump were both present for the birth.

Sam explained how much Lisa has been there for him since his father’s passing, saying: “I often say that my aunt has stepped into my father’s role since he passed. I see my dad so much in her so it was really nice to have her there; it was kind of like seeing my mum and dad there.”

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He’s previously opened up about the impact his father’s death had on him, explaining that he wasn’t able to talk about him for six years.

He told The Mirror: ““I find it extremely hard. From age 21 to 27, I didn’t think I spoke to anyone about it. We just didn’t. It was just too raw because of the manner in which he went. It was a really, really hard thing to deal with and the easiest way to deal with it was to block it out. That’s the way some people deal with trauma. It did get me through the first six years after he passed.”

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