Lisa Vanderpump previously stated that her brother’s death from overdosing was accidental

'I know my brother well enough to know my brother didn’t mean to do this'

This article contains themes of suicide.

Mark Vanderpump, the brother of Lisa Vanderpump and dad of Sam Vanderpump sadly passed away from an apparent suicide in 2018, however Lisa previously stated that she thinks it was an accident.

Mark was found unresponsive in his home in Gloucestershire on April 30th in 2018, with an inquest finding that he was surrounded by tablets and whiskey. He was taken to hospital but died soon after, with his cause of death being determined as drug toxicity.

A coroner later classed his death as suicide, citing messages that Mark sent to his loved ones saying goodbye, as well as a previous suicide attempt earlier in December. The coroner stated: “This was a tragic loss of a man facing numerous life circumstances and ending his life in that way.”

Lisa Vanderpump previously opened up about the death of her brother in an episode of RHOBH, declaring that she thought his suicide was accidental.

“I know my brother well enough to know my brother didn’t mean to do this. It was a cry for help that went horribly wrong. There’s a lot of people who say taking a life is selfish, [but] I’ve never felt that.”

In a statement after his death, she added: “This has come as a shock to us all. My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this. He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy.”

Mark Vanderpump’s son, Sam Vanderpump, has also been open about the awful impact that losing his dad had on him, telling The Mirror: “From age 21 to 27, I didn’t think I spoke to anyone about it. We just didn’t. It was just too raw because of the manner in which he went. It was a really, really hard thing to deal with and the easiest way to deal with it was to block it out. That’s the way some people deal with trauma. It did get me through the first six years after he passed.”

Sam decided to name his son Marmaduke in memory of his father, telling Hello!: “It means quite a lot to me to constantly have another little reminder that my dad was here; it’s about trying to remember your loved ones as much as you can in as many ways as possible. I can already see features of my dad in him. Hopefully one day he will ask about his grandfather because it’s hard for me to accept he never got to meet him.”

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