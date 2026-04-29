Here’s who won Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret season two and became the ultimate millionaire

The finale of Million Dollar Secret season two has just dropped, so let’s get into who actually won the show and became the ultimate millionaire. Spoilers ahead, obviously.

So, who is the winner of Million Dollar Secret season two?

After an intense, drama-filled season, it all came down to Nick Pellecchia, Kat Ellis, Lauren Gierth, and Kaleb Moon in the final. But in the end, it was Nick Pellecchia who won the show.

That’s right, Nick managed to outplay everyone and walked away with the full $1 million prize, making him the official winner of season two. I’m actually shocked.

And, it wasn’t an easy win at all. The final four had built loads of trust and friendships by that point, so every decision felt a bit more emotional as well as strategic.

It was a proper rollercoaster of a finale

Throughout the season, Nick had already proved he was a strong player, balancing being likeable with being strategic. So when he made it to the end, it kind of made sense, but at the same time, it could’ve gone either way because the competition was actually really strong.

One of the nicest parts of the finale, actually, was seeing how close the finalists had become. Despite all the lies and mind games, they all seemed to genuinely respect each other by the end.

In an interview with TVBrittanyF.com, Nick even said he “enjoyed the whole journey,” especially those stressful dinner moments, which he said actually brought everyone together looking back.

And if you’re already a bit obsessed with him after this, you won’t have to wait long to see more. Nick is also set to appear on Perfect Match, which is dropping in May. So, he’s going straight from playing mind games to finding love.

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