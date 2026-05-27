Ally and Jimmy tried dating again after Perfect Match but he started to ‘move weird’

Ally and Jimmy Presnell started off strong on Perfect Match, but things ended up going a bit awry when Hashim entered the picture, with Jimmy actually leaving the villa. So, did Ally and Jimmy Presnell get back together after Perfect Match? Let’s find out what messily happened between them.

Ally revealed to Tudum that “it’s crazy just how much everything changed after the show”, explaining that after the show Jimmy came to visit her in LA, met all her friends and would FaceTime her every night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)



But the two realised that neither of them wanted to commit to each other, with Ally saying: “He had just moved to Miami, and remember, he’s fresh out of the glow up, so he was having fun. I wasn’t ready to really date either. I feel like it was one of those things where we knew, but we didn’t want to admit it, and we did like each other.”

Ally admitted that she felt that Jimmy “started to move weird” and that the whole thing has turned into a bit of a “confusing” mess with him. “Chris was dating Natalie, and now he’s dating Kayla again. Then Jimmy and I were together, then we weren’t together. Now, he’s hanging out with Natalie all the time. It’s a big old confusing thing, but we’re fine”, she says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ally Lewber (@allylewber)



As for the moment Jimmy left the villa and the whole Hashim drama, Ally admitted that it was his reaction to the whole thing which upset her the most. She explained: “He just freaked out. I’m pretty sure he walked off and said, ‘That’s not my match.’ I think that’s where the show is interesting because he always got to be open and do what he wanted, and I thought we were on the same page there.”

As for what she’s up to now, Ally says that at the moment she just wants to be working or with her friends, but that “Perfect Match did help me not be so scared of dating and putting myself out there. I think the time will come when I’m ready to get back on the horse.”

It seems like Jimmy decided not to say anything to Tudum about his time on the show, which tells me a juicy podcast episode could be incoming soon…

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