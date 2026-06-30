Let’s meet the seriously young, elite nanny Tamaya Denae from Million Dollar Nannies

Tamaya Denae is a 23-year-old nanny and #nannytok creator based in Arizona and featured on Hulu’s Million Dollar Nannies. Here’s everything we know about this elite nanny.

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Tamaya’s an elite nanny for some of the world’s richest families and a social media influencer. She’s also one of the youngest nannies on the show. Tamaya graduated from Arizona State University and was in a sorority that she chooses not to name. Despite being a recent graduate and her young age, she’s quickly built a reputation in the elite childcare world.

Tamaya started babysitting and nannying when she was just a teenager, so she has over five years of experience already. She also is currently working towards a master’s degree in Child Development.

On TikTok, she posts about “dating, ranting, and acting like I know it all.” She even has her own dedicated nanny folder with 20 videos so far, giving an inside look and filming “day in the life’s” into her work as a “high-paid nanny in Scottsdale, Arizona.” She has over 33,000 followers and seven million likes on TikTok, so she’s made quite a name for herself already. Tamaya’s turned her day job into a genuine online following.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamaya Denae (@tamayadenae)

On Million Dollar Nannies, Tamaya’s emerged as one of the fan favourites from the cast. Users on Reddit praise her for her maturity and calm demeanour amongst the drama and messiness from the other cast members.”She totally seems to have her head on straight, she’s well-mannered, she keeps calm, and she doesn’t get involved in the drama,” one user posted.

With her experience as a high-paid nanny, calm demeanour, and online following, we’re sure we’ll be seeing more of Tamaya.

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