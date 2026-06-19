Here’s every Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Instagram handle so you can follow the whole squad
So you don't have to go searching
Whether you want to keep up with your favourite cheerleader between seasons or you’re just here for the content, we’ve rounded up all the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Instagram accounts in one place.
With season three of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders having dropped earlier this week, we know the importance of keeping up with your favourite reality TV cast members. With 36 members, it can get confusing trying to keep track of all of them. From fifth season veterans to rookies on their first year, here’s the full list of the DCC girls’ instagram accounts.
Kelee Norris – fifth season
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Currently in her fifth season of being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, Kelee may be one of the most familiar faces to Cowboys fans.
Kleine Powell – fifth season
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Lea Tunnell – fifth season
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Madeline Salter – fifth season
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Megan McElaney – fifth season
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Tori Skillings – fifth season
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Karley Swindel – fourth season
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Kylie Dickson – fourth season
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Marissa Leschber – fourth season
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Sophy Laufer – fourth season
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Brooklyn Davis – third season
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Camille Sturdivant – third season
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Kayla Hayes – third season
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Kennedy Ruff – third season
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McKenna Gehrke – third season
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Anna Kate Sundvold – third season
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Reece Weaver – third season
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Reece is arguable the most famous member of DCC, as she has the most Instagram followers. Season one of America’s Sweethearts was her rookie season, so she’s directly tied to the show as it followed her journey of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.
Taylor Alieri – third season
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Abby Summers – second season
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Allison Khong – second season
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Ariel Brumfield – second season
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Ava Lahey – second season
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Charly Barby – second season
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Darah Haidet – second season
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Julissa Garcia – second season
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Kelly Villares – second season
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Madie Krueger – second season
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Michelle Siemienowski – second season
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Sophia Brown – second season
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Trinity Miles – second season
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Brenley Herrera – rookie
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Faith Ward – rookie
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Jenna Waller – rookie
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Maddy Unger – rookie
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Morgan Perschy – rookie
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Parker Kilpatrick – rookie
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For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.