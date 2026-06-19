Here’s every Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Instagram handle so you can follow the whole squad

Whether you want to keep up with your favourite cheerleader between seasons or you’re just here for the content, we’ve rounded up all the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Instagram accounts in one place.

With season three of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders having dropped earlier this week, we know the importance of keeping up with your favourite reality TV cast members. With 36 members, it can get confusing trying to keep track of all of them. From fifth season veterans to rookies on their first year, here’s the full list of the DCC girls’ instagram accounts.

Kelee Norris – fifth season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelee (@xkmnx)

Currently in her fifth season of being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, Kelee may be one of the most familiar faces to Cowboys fans.

Kleine Powell – fifth season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kleine Powell (@kleinepowell)

Lea Tunnell – fifth season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea Tunnell (@leatunnell)

Madeline Salter – fifth season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeline Salter (@madelinessalter)

Megan McElaney – fifth season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kleine Powell (@kleinepowell)

Tori Skillings – fifth season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DCC | Tori (@toriskills)

Karley Swindel – fourth season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karley Swindel (@karley_swindel)

Kylie Dickson – fourth season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Dickson (@kylie_dickson)

Marissa Leschber – fourth season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Leschber (@marissa.leschber)

Sophy Laufer – fourth season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Laufer (@sophylulaufer)

Brooklyn Davis – third season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Davis (@brooklyndavis01)

Camille Sturdivant – third season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Sturdivant (@camisturdi)

Kayla Hayes – third season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AL.RUTKOVSKIY (@alex_rutkovskiy)

Kennedy Ruff – third season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kennedy Ruff (@kenn_ruff_)

McKenna Gehrke – third season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McKenna Gehrke (@mckennagehrke)

Anna Kate Sundvold – third season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Kate Sundvold (@annakatesundvold)

Reece Weaver – third season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Weaver (@reece_christinee)

Reece is arguable the most famous member of DCC, as she has the most Instagram followers. Season one of America’s Sweethearts was her rookie season, so she’s directly tied to the show as it followed her journey of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.

Taylor Alieri – third season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taylor (@tayaltieri)

Abby Summers – second season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Summers (@abbysummerss)

Allison Khong – second season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Khong (@allisonkhong)

Ariel Brumfield – second season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ariel brumfield 👑 (@arieljakyra_)

Ava Lahey – second season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ava Lahey (@avamarielahey)

Charly Barby – second season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHARLY BARBY (@charly.barby)

Darah Haidet – second season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darah Haidet (@darahhaidet)

Julissa Garcia – second season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J U L I S S A (@julissa.garcia1)

Kelly Villares – second season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Villares (@kellyvillares)

Madie Krueger – second season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madie Krueger (@madie_krueger)

Michelle Siemienowski – second season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Siemienowski (@michellesiemienowski)

Sophia Brown – second season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Brown (@sophiagbrown)

Trinity Miles – second season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity Miles (@trinitytmiles)

Brenley Herrera – rookie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brenley herrera (@brenleyherrera)

Faith Ward – rookie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAITH WARD (@flexi_faith)

Jenna Waller – rookie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Waller (@jennawaller_)

Maddy Unger – rookie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddy Unger (@madelineunger)

Morgan Perschy – rookie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by morgan perschy (@morganperschy)

Parker Kilpatrick – rookie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parker Kilpatrick (@parker.kilpatrick)

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.