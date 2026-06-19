Sean reveals he had a secret Love Island USA connection with Aniya that never made it to air

Sean Reifel just admitted that he had a secret connection with Aniya while on Love Island USA season eight that never aired. In an interview with People, Sean gave some behind the scenes insight into what was happening, and why we never saw it.

“I pursued Aniya every day,” he said. “Every day I woke up, I was like, ‘I’m gonna pull you for a chat.’ They just didn’t make the cut.” So while viewers were watching Sean’s story play out elsewhere with Kenzie, he was consistently carving out time with Aniya. It just kept getting left on the editing room floor.

He even got pushback from the fans about it after the show aired. “I wish every Love Island USA episode was 24 hours, so you got the whole picture of what was going on, because I got some pushback when I said I liked Aniya, and my comments were like, ‘Why’d you never pursue her? You’re lying.'” It’s a frustrating position to be in. Knowing something happened but having no way to prove it to an audience who only saw the edit.

Looking back, Sean says one of his regrets is not leaning into the flintiness of those conversations a little more. “Going back, if I could do anything differently, maybe I would’ve been more flirty in the conversations, but she’s just so easy to talk to, and I wasn’t even thinking about it.”

As for how he feels about KC and Aniya’s relationship, he’s surprisingly on board with it despite his connection with her. “All of a sudden it was over, and I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I could have done something different.’ But then you watch back, and I saw the way KC treats her and talks to her, and I was like, oh, that makes sense. That’s a very loving, beautiful relationship.” Genuinely lovely response, honestly.

Sean’s insight is a reminder that there’s always so much more going on in that villa than any episode can ever capture.

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