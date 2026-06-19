Paying off debt to mermaid tail: What the previous Outlast winners have spent $1m prize on

Outlast: The Jungle has just wrapped up, and it’s got everyone thinking about the show’s initial winners during Outlast seasons one and two. The $1million winning prize has seriously changed lives, from allowing one winner to buy a house to another paying off their debt.

Season one winner bought a house

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth Lueker (@sethlueker)

Team Charlie consisted of Seth Lueker, Paul Preece, and Nick Radne and during a post finale interview with Screen Rant, the three revealed what they all did with their money. Seth paid off his debts, with him and his wife deciding to start a family soon after.

As for Paul, he and his fiancé decided to buy a house together, telling Screen Rant: “Yes, my youngest daughters are nine and four, and we’ve moved several times over the last six years, for my job, and also to support my fiancée’s studies as she finishes her doctorate.

“We purchased a house not long after the show, and my family is excited to put down roots.” In March, Paul was charged with rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, and attempted rape of a child, according to Knox County records seen by Entertainment Weekly.

Nick revealed that, after winning season one of Outlast, he invested in a “trucking and wood flooring company, so that I can eventually buy a house for my children. I pretended like the money didn’t exist, and lived off my teacher salary and side hustles permanently.”

Drew paid off all his debt

Season two winner Drew was able to pay off all his debt and set out to backpack around the world for a year by himself, which he says is something he’s wanted to do his entire life. Drake, on the other hand, returned to work in the field “as if nothing ever happened.”

Nikki plans to get a mermaid tail

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“This is gonna sound so silly, but the first thing I’m buying is a really good mermaid tail, because it has been on my wish list since I was five, and I want one that I can swim in so I can free dive with a mermaid tail,” Nikki told Entertainment Weekly.

Maddy revealed: “I’ll probably buy some nice things for myself. I’ll upgrade my house or maybe my car or some nice things. But something that was important to my husband and I is to help some of his family and friends in the Philippines.

“His mother has extended efforts to have a water treatment facility in the Philippines to help supply safe and healthy drinking water for them. So my goal is to start a nonprofit to help fund that project.” They even had to wait for the show to come out to receive the money!

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