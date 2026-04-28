All the deleted scenes we never saw on Temptation Island, including an overnight final date

Temptation Island season two has now come to a close, but we were ripped of over 600 hours of content that got condensed into just nine episodes. From Xzavier and Sydney’s overnight final date we never got to see, to Preston being ditched by Sydney, there’s a lot.

Xzavier and Sydney’s final date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xzavier Odom (@xzavierodom25)

Xzavier described the date as “magical” and revealed exactly what happened, but it’s one of several scenes the cast are claiming didn’t make the final edit. He savagely answered a Q&A with the song, She’s Mine Pt.1 by J. Cole, after leaving with Sydney.

She dumped Mikey at the final bonfire, having found a deep connection with Xzavier, but we didn’t get to see the full extent. Xzavier wrote: “They didn’t include my final date with Sydney. It was a magical experience! Cooked together in our own private villa.”

She made asparagus for him, while he made her mochi butter cake for dessert, and sweet and spicy salmon for dinner. Even though asparagus isn’t something he’s a big fan of, it “tasted good,” and Xzavier said “cooking is where you really have to be a team.”

They have a lot of cute memories from the show, from finding candy around the villa, to “sharing that private space,” and it really explains why they connected so well. Sydney has revealed that he was a “really supportive friend up until the yoga date, when they were physical.”

“I try to maintain a calm level of energy. I don’t like to be outside of myself. We had so many positive talks. You guys didn’t see the depth of the conversation we had on the island, the initial first date we were in the living room on the couch talking until 2am,” he said.

Xzavier added: “They took about 600 hours of footage into nine, so I have a lot more to share about the show.”

Preston was left at the final bonfire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preston Viltz (@prestonviltz)

Preston has come out to say he was all dressed up in a suit, ready to leave with Shyanne, when she decided she didn’t want to leave with him. He claimed the way they spoke about things left him convinced they were leaving the show together, but he was sadly left alone.

Sydney cried more than we saw

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)

Sydney said: “During that bonfire, I was finally acknowledging patterns I had been quiet about for way too long. I had to let the world see my breaking point. But honestly, a lot of what came after that got left out. Leaving the bonfire, I was done.”

“To the outside world, it looked like a love story from the beginning when he was a supportive friend. The show lacked my depth and my personal growth throughout this experience. I sat with myself, I cried in bed, I cried the next morning in bed with Shyanne.”

Scarlett is ‘living with version put out there’

Scarlett told Legally Friends podcast she’s currently living “with the version that was put out there,” adding that there’s “so much missing” from what they filmed. She said: “There’s so much missing and just flipped and, you know, it is what it is.”

She has also responded to people saying she wasn’t choosing to see his growth, but claimed she “wasn’t being shown that”. She actually claimed that just 1.5 percent of the three weeks the cast filmed actually aired on Netflix, which has led to “outside opinions”.

Mikey claims comments were out of context

When Mikey said he wanted to “shoot his shot with India,” it was presented as though he’d just come out with it. However, he’s now clapped back and said on The Viall Files, which aired the reunion, and said: “Obviously, someone asked me a damn question.”

“You get clipped. I’m the clip master, I get clipped because I just keep talking. All the guys will be like, ‘Mikey, stop talking,’ before you get clipped,” Mikey added, saying there’s “no way he’s walking into a confessional to say, ‘I’m going to be selfish, I need to shoot my shot.’”

Xzavier revealed what the boys did in down time

Xzavier revealed how the boys (the tempters) would play games and chill when the girls were at the final bonfire. He and the boys would journal, give each other haircuts, work out, think of fun games and activities, play guitar, and relax. How wholesome!

He also revealed they were not allowed on phones, which he said was “so freeing” and the “best experience ever”.

Reality Shrine has contacted Netflix and Banjay Productions for comment.

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