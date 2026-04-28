James and Shelley have bought a six figure property together after Love on the Spectrum

After James and Shelley were house hunting during the most recent season of Love on the Spectrum, it looks like they’ve finally managed to secure their dream property!

According to The US Sun, the couple bought a house in Massachusetts together a few months after filming finished, with James purchasing a three bedroom, two bathroom home for $487,500.

The official paperwork lists the house as being in his name, and according to the documents obtained by The US Sun, he secured the property with a $300k loan.

Both he and Shelley have their own well paid careers outside of the show, with James working as an IT Specialist and Shelley as a Senior Advertising Manager for a Japanese company.

The house has 1,900 square feet of living space and cosy hardwood floors alongside large windows with the three bedrooms upstairs. The property also has a quarter of an acre in land with a large yard.

And it seems like an engagement could be on the cards for these two fairly soon, as at the start of the year James revealed his plans for the future.

During a TikTok Live, one viewer asked whether James whether he and Shelley were married yet, as he responded: “No, we’re not married, but we’re talking about it. You don’t mind me saying that, do you Shelley?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James B. Jones (@jamesbjones87)



James previously confessed in an interview with People that he thinks she’s definitely “the one” for him.

He admitted: “I have finally found who I think is the one. She’s so wonderful, so amazing. I can’t say enough just how great she is, and I’m absolutely certain that this time around it’s true love, that I found the one. As the old saying goes third time’s the charm.”

James said that whilst he thinks Shelley is very “physically attractive”, there’s also “so much more” to her than what first meets the eye.

He added: “She has such a wonderful personality. She and I have so much in common. We complement each other. She and I inspire each other to be better. I believe that we bring out the best in each other.”

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