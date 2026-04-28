‘We are just friends now’: Pari and Tina announce sad split after Love on the Spectrum

Love on the Spectrum couple Pari and Tina have sadly announced they’ve split after one year together, admitting they’re “just friends now.”

Pari posted a statement on her Instagram, writing: “A few people have been asking if me and Tina are still together. I just wanted to be honest and let you all know that we are just friends now, two trains on different tracks, but I wish her the best and a bright, T-riffic future!

“No matter what media and comments may come out about this news, just know I spoke from my heart and handled this with grace. I hope everyone continues to lead with kindness and compassion! I have spoken my truth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Zhu Xi Caruso (祝西) (@blindsided_in_boston)



She added: “I’ll admit: I was scared to tell everyone what happened because I was worried I might be less loved and lose fans but I am so glad to see that isn’t the case. I hope Tina gets all her dreams and I hope people will continue to follow all my T-riffic journeys and story!

“One chapter might have ended but new ones can always be created through friendship and mutual understanding. I want to control my narrative and continue to stay the purple, sparkly Pari Princess I have always been!”

Tina also posted her own statement about their Love on the Spectrum split, clarifying that it was a “mutual” decision between her and Pari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Zhu Xi Caruso (祝西) (@blindsided_in_boston)



She wrote: “We’re just friends now. We are like Glinda and Elphaba in the way we advocate for what we believe in. I’m the Elphaba and I can’t wait to show the world how I advocate. Pari will continue to advocate like Glinda. I hope we can still advocate as friends for things we believe in like public transportation and disability advocacy.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.