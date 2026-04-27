Exclusive: Tegan shares exciting update on dating life after Virgin Island season two

Tegan has just joined the cast of Virgin Island season two, where she met 11 other people who had never slept with anyone else before. She sat down with Reality Shrine to share a huge update on how her dating life is going since she filmed the show in October 2025.

The Channel 4 star said that she’s “done a couple of things she’s never done before, without giving away too many spoilers”. She confirmed she’s single and told us: “I went to a speed dating event for the first time, I’ve signed up for a future one as well.”

“It’s been really good, I’ve done loads of stuff I didn’t realise I hadn’t done before. I definitely have learned a lot about myself from the island which I’ve applied to my daily life. We all really had fun with the challenges, it brought a light-hearted spirit into it,” Tegan added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tegan Galliers (@tegangalliers)

She told us she’ll “remember those moments forever” and said there’s a huge group chat after Virgin Island season two. “I walk the streets a lot, I’m a talker, you’ll come to find that out, but my life’s pretty boring really, I’ve got a good group of friends,” Tegan said.

As for what she does these days, she currently lives near Glasgow, where she works every single day, and usually does your typical normal things on a daily basis, from reading to meeting friends for coffee, as well as being a cat mum to “two little pets that run her ragged.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tegan Galliers (@tegangalliers)

“We had the mics on and I didn’t even realise half the time. As soon as we got immersed into some sort of exercise or a one-on-one session, everything else just did fade away. You just kind of lose yourself in the moment of what happens,” Tegan concluded.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.