After that long and messy divorce on The Valley, Michelle is now allegedly dating Dr Dre

Michelle Saniei from The Valley and Dr Dre is not what I had on my bingo card, but it looks like they’re dating! They were spotted holding hands after her messy on-screen divorce from the father of her kid. He may be 24 years older than her, but that doesn’t seem to phase her.

So, what’s going on? Well, Dr Dre, 61, and Michelle, 37, were photographed holding hands at Nobu restaurant on Monday April 27th. But she was once married to Jesse Lalley, her The Valley co-star and real estate agent. They got married in 2018 and share daughter Isabella.

Michelle and Jesse reportedly faced money issues, which led to their split. They still have the same friendship group, and there were only rumours just days ago that Michelle was dating Tom Schwartz. Jesse told The Valley After Show that he would “love to see it.”

Jesse gave his blessing for Tom to date Michelle, but she said it would never work out. “I love Tom’s energy, and he’s funny, but he’s the opposite of what I’m looking for,” she said. “I want somebody older. More mature. Somebody more just like well-rounded in general.”

Well, she certainly got older! Michelle and Jesse finalised their divorce in October 2025, with Jesse telling Us Weekly, “Michelle and I have taken the last step towards finalising our divorce. We’re moving forward with mutual respect for each other.”

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Michelle told Us Weekly, “I’m grateful we reached an agreement and we can both start a new chapter in our lives. Our number one priority has always been Isabella and we’ll continue to coparent to be the best parents for her.”

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