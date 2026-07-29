The eyewatering amount Trinity and Bryce are set to make after winning Love Island USA

Trinity and Bryce are set to make some serious money after winning Love Island USA, and could quickly become one of the shows most “commercially successful couples.” So, how much are these two actually set to earn?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa)



Speaking exclusively to OLBG, celebrity PR specialist Kayley Cornelius said: “Bryce and Trinity could easily earn ten times their Love Island winnings within their first year of leaving the villa alone. Both stars have walked away with a massive online presence, spanning millions of followers across the board, and that’s where the real value lies.

“The reality is that winning Love Island is often just the beginning for many stars now. The biggest success stories from the show now are rarely defined by the prize money. Instead, it’s the opportunities that come afterwards that can completely transform contestants’ lives.

“They’re one of the most talked-about couples from the series; they’ve built a loyal fanbase and, most importantly, they have the attention of brands who will be looking to capitalise on their popularity while interest is at its peak.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)



Kayley continued: “What makes them particularly attractive commercially is that brands can work with them both individually and as a couple. Audiences have already invested in their relationship, which instantly makes campaigns feel more authentic and relatable, and that’s something companies are willing to pay a premium for.

“With the following they’ve built, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them commanding anywhere from five to six-figure sums for each sponsored post. If their popularity continues to grow and they maintain strong engagement rates, seven-figure deals are absolutely achievable for larger campaigns and long-term partnerships.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)



She added: “If Bryce and Trinity continue to build on the momentum they’ve created in the villa, there’s every chance they could become one of Love Island USA’s most commercially successful couples. The prize money may have been a great start, but their biggest payday is likely still to come.”

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