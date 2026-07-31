Single’s Inferno cast members reveal they’re in a relationship three years after their season

There’s some very wholesome Single’s Inferno news, as Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun have revealed that they’re now together, three years after first meeting on their season of the show.

The season three stars barely interacted during their time on the show, with Yu si-eun ending up with Choi Min-woo at the end of the show, whilst Lee Gwan-hee was with Choi Hye-seon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 유시은 Sieun Yu 🐰🩷 (@yoo__si)



The pair announced their relationship in an Instagram post, sharing: “Thanks to the warm interest and support you have shown us, we have been quietly getting to know each other, and we are now reaching out to share our sincere feelings with you directly. We plan to continue cherishing and supporting one another as we nurture our relationship.”

Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun have been dating for eight months, revealing in a recent interview that they stayed friends after Single’s Inferno ended filming before it turned romantic last year.

Yu Si-eun shared: “We started ‘flirting’ in September of last year and officially began dating in late November. Since we are both cautious personalities, the ‘flirting’ phase lasted quite a long time.”

Si-eun explained that they couldn’t see each other a lot at the beginning because of distance and work, but when Gwan-hee moved to another work team the pair only lived 15 minutes away from each other. She added: “We met up, had tea, and joked around, becoming like dopamine to each other. From then on, we grew close very quickly.”

The pair had become such close friends they didn’t want to “rush into dating”, but it ended up happening anyway, as she shared: “It turned out he didn’t drink or smoke and was a very conscientious person. We shared the same religion, and his lifestyle habits were very wholesome. I realized that you really need to get to know someone over time, and that’s when my heart opened.”

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