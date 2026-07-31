Viewers demand Big Brother’s Kamu Kirk be removed after racist George Floyd video resurfaces

A racist video Big Brother season 28 contestant Kamu Kirk posted in 2025 where he jokes about the death of George Floyd has resurfaced. Big Brother fans are super upset, so here’s everything you need to know about Kamu Kirk’s controversial social media post.

“ ‘I can’t breathe I can’t breathe’ bro thinks he’s George Floyd”….WTF pic.twitter.com/ZSFJ9PyjfD — Professional House Husband 0.2k (@WandSeller) July 30, 2026

Kamu posted the video to his Instagram story on December 12, 2025. In it, he’s filming an altercation that is happening in the street as he’s walking by. In the video you can hear someone yell “I can’t breathe” multiple times. The person can be heard yelling throughout the video as they are being arrested and put into a police car.

Kamu then mocks the person by saying, “people are cheering,” and laughs. “‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ bro thinks he’s George Floyd,” Kamu says. Now, he’s being heavily criticised and people are wanting him removed from the BB house for joking about George Floyd’s death.

George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May 2020. He was a Black man whose videotaped death under the knee of a white police officer sparked protests against police brutality and systemic racism. In the video, he stated more than 20 times that he could not breathe before tragically passing away.

Kamu posted the video to his Instagram story on December 12, 2025. The story is now saved on his highlights, so fans are still able to watch the video. The story is saved under his oldest Instagram highlight with 💬 as the cover picture and name.

Former Big Brother contestants have become aware of this post and are working to potentially get him removed from the show. Morgan Pope from Big Brother season 27 shared that she’s contacted “those I believe are in a position to help address the situation.”

Hi y’all! I’m aware of the video that has resurfaced from Kamu’s Instagram story. I’ve contacted those I believe are in a position to help address the situation. I know this can be very triggering for many of us, so please take a step back from the internet if it becomes… — MORGAN POPE (@_modelmorg) July 30, 2026

Fans are extremely upset. There have even been petitions circulating around online to get Kamu expelled from the show. The hashtag “#ExpellKamu” is being used on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. The hashtag “RemoveKamu” is also being promoted.

Fans have been asking Allison Grodner, the executive producer of Big Brother, to remove Kamu following these posts coming to light. She’s being tagged in posts with these hashtags alongside Julie Chen Moonves, the host of Big Brother.

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