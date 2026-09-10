The Bachelorette’s Doug Mason addressed comparisons between him and Dakota Mortensen

'I hate to be compared about compared to somebody who has treated Taylor like that'

Doug Mason and Taylor Frankie ended up getting engaged on The Bachelorette, before they quickly split up after she immediately started texting Dakota again upon her return. However, as it turns out Doug actually addressed the comparisons he’d been getting to Dakota during an appearance on The Bachelor Happy Hour Podcast.

Doug was asked how it’s been for him to see constant comments about how much he resembles Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex, Dakota. He shared: “It’s interesting because our initials are similar, right? Or the same. But you know, it’s funny. It goes back to the same thing, I don’t know the guy.

“You know, so I only know what I’ve heard about him, which I don’t really love what I’ve heard, so I hate to be compared about compared to somebody who has treated Taylor like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)



He explained that ultimately because he doesn’t know him he feels like isn’t in a position to “judge him.” Doug continued: “It doesn’t really bother me. I’ve gotten past that. On the show it got a little silly. The show in general would just would bring him up. I would be there thinking, I’m right here, you know. ”

Doug Mason then went on to say that it was clear on The Bachelorette that Taylor Frankie Paul clearly wasn’t over Dakota and their relationship.

“And then of course as we went on with the show I expressed clearly that there may or may not be some unfinished business.” One of the hosts then clarified if he told Taylor that he felt like things weren’t finished with Dakota back at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Mortensen (@dakota_mortensen)



Doug confirmed: “It was just clear. Maybe it’s because so I’ve been in toxic relationships before and you start to get a little bit of information for me, but also guys, by the way, I never judged her when I went into it. I just took a lot of facts and I gave her the opportunity to kind of, you know, show me who she really is before. I just kind of like had these blanket statements.

“But as we went on, I started to recognize that maybe I was a little bit more willing to open up, more willing to express how I felt, especially once we got further. And I kind of thought, you know, somebody that is really ready for something in this situation may resemble the attributes that I’m expressing, right?

“I’m going over I’m going over everything constantly, you know. It’s just I’m turning the thing over. I’m flipping that stone over a thousand times. But neither here nor there. Her and I had a wonderful connection. But yeah, it doesn’t bother me that people compare me to him. Eventually, you know, who’s to say? Maybe we’ll meet.”

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