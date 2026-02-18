Every written statement the Single’s Inferno season five cast has made since the show

The Single’s Inferno cast have been busy sharing written statements of their time on season five, whether they left with a partner or not. From Choi Mina Sue to Song Seung-il, the most controversial villains to the loved contestants are all having their say on socials.

Choi Mina Sue

Choi Mina Sue has been praised for carrying the whole season, but at the same time, received a lot of backlash. She’s since apologised for how her behaviour came across on the screen and admitted she faced a “lot of realisation” after watching the show back.

Song Seung-il

Seung-il has been getting a lot of hate from viewers, which is mainly because, at the reunion, Min-gee claimed he ghosted her. He wrote: “I’ve had moments of regret and wish I had done better. However, I believe those moments were a precious record of my growth.”

Heesun Park

Hee-sun left with a boyfriend in Lim Su-been. She wrote: “My life was centered around chasing the next big “milestone” – university, internships, and landing a job – that I tended to lose sight of who I really was. This time was a journey of self-discovery.”

Lim Su-been

Su-been shared how they “were able to focus solely on each other, discovering and feeling a wide range of new emotions,” as they were “isolated from the outside world”. He wrote: “I met wonderful people and formed a cherished connection.” Cough cough, Hee-sun!

Kim Go-eun

Go-eun wrote: “Thank you very much to everyone who loved Single’s Inferno. Last summer, 10 days of short time remained a very precious memory to me. I sincerely thank those who support me. I will continue to grow into a stronger and warmer person!”

Jo Igeon

I-geon kept things short and sweet, and basically just apologised for using bad language. He wrote, “Thank you, I love you all.” His co-star, Min-gee, gave him “500 points” for the social media post, especially as he shared a cute picture with Go-eun.

Kim Min-gee

Kim Min-gee could have seriously shaded Seung-il in her written statement, but she actually thanked him. She wrote all of their names before adding: “I believe Single’s Inferno 5 was able to shine even brighter because each of you sincerely did your very best.”

Samuel Lee

Samuel Lee described Single’s Inferno as “one of the most surreal and meaningful experiences of my life.” He wrote: “I felt more human than ever. I learned to open my heart more, to be patient, and to embrace vulnerability in ways I never had before.”

