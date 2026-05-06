Virgin Island’s Millie reveals her unexpected TV cameo past, and it’s actually iconic

That's why she looks familiar

One of this year’s Virgin Island contestants has a very random TV past. The Channel 4 show is back, with 12 sexually inexperienced adults shipped off to a dreamy Croatian island, where a team of experts helps them figure out both the emotional and practical sides of sex and relationships.

It’s awkward, wholesome, and occasionally a bit chaotic… basically everything you’d expect.

People have started doing a double take at 22-year-old Millie, a theatre usher from Dudley, after she casually revealed she’s technically been on TV before: Just not in the way you’d expect.

Speaking about her past, she told Wales Online: “When I was younger I was used for the opening credits for Rip Off Britain, when I was like 10. We went and watched it at a place near me, and they’ve just recorded me and kept using me.”

Honestly, kind of iconic.

She added: “I was like ‘You know what, this is sick.’ I think I’m still on sometimes now, because people go: ‘Is that Millie when she was younger?’ I’m like: ‘Yeah!”

Rip Off Britain was a BBC show that investigated scams, dodgy deals and everyday situations where people feel they’ve been unfairly treated. So, there’s a decent chance you’ve seen Millie long before she landed on Virgin Island, you just didn’t realise it.

Now she’s on the show hoping to properly explore intimacy, including working with sex surrogates. And she’s fully aware people might have opinions.

Calling it “100 per cent important”, she explained: “It’s one of those things that actually helps people blossom so much.”

“I understand that people are like: ‘That’s weird’, but I think unless you’re not in that kind of situation I don’t think people will really understand as much.”

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